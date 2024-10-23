BREAKING: Raiders Reveal First Week 8 Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders don't seem to have too many concerning injuries to add to the loss of quarterback Aidan O'Connell this week.
A few key players who missed Week 7 seem to be on the mend just in time for what will be the Raiders' toughest matchup yet, their meeting with their greatest rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, who are a perfect 6-0, the only undefeated team in the league.
On Wednesday, the Raiders released the first injury report for Sunday's matchup. Below are updates for both teams:
Raiders updates
Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant, who left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams with an elbow injury, did not participate in Las Vegas' practice on Wednesday.
Defensive tackle Adam Butler was limited Wednesday with a hip injury.
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who is still dealing with his ankle injury, was a full participant Wednesday.
Rookie linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, who missed Sunday's game with a quad injury, was limited in Wednesday's practice. His fellow linebacker, Kana'i Mauga, who also missed Week 7 due to a knee injury, was also limited Wednesday.
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who also missed Sunday's contest, as well as Las Vegas' Week 6 game, was limited Wednesday as he still heals from an ankle injury.
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller did not practice Wednesday due to an elbow injury.
Guard Dylan Parham, who was out with a foot injury for Sunday's game also did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II is dealing with a right elbow injury but was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Lastly, cornerback Jakorian Bennett is healing from a knee injury but was also a full participant Wednesday.
Chiefs updates
Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) were both non-participants in Kansas City's practice on Wednesday.
Running back Kareem Hunt (hip) was limited Wednesday.
Chiefs linebacker Leo Chanal (shoulder), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (knee), defensive back Jaden Hicks (ankle), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps), safety Justin Reid (hand) and tight end Jared Wiley (Achilles) were all full participants on Wednesday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.