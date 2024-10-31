BREAKING: Raiders Reveal Second Week 9 Injury Report
Some Las Vegas Raiders from Wednesday's injury report made progress on Thursday, while one regressed.
The club released its second injury report for its Week 9 meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.
Raiders updates
Raiders rookie right end Brock Bowers was added to the injury report due to a rib injury but was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
His fellow tight end, Harrison Bryant, who is dealing with an elbow injury, was limited in practice for a second consecutive day.
Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby is listed with an ankle injury but was a full participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Center Andre James did not participate for a second straight day as he recovers from an ankle injury.
Raiders cornerback Jack Jones, who has been healing from a knee injury, was a full participant in Thursday's practice after being limited Wednesday.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is still dealing with his ankle injury but was also a full participant on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller was limited on Wednesday due to his elbow injury but was a full participant on Thursday.
Safety Tre'von Moehrig is listed with a hamstring injury but was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.
Raiders guard Dylan Parham was limited for the second day in a row as he recovers from a foot injury that had him miss the Raiders' last two games.
Linebacker Robert Spillane did not participate in practice for a second consecutive day due to a knee injury.
Lastly, Raiders running back Zamir White did not participate in practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. He is dealing with a quadricep injury.
Bengals updates
Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr (knee/fibula). and wide receiver Tee Higgins (right wrist) did not participate in Cincinnati's practice on Thursday.
Quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist), defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. (thumb) and offensive tackle Amarius Mims (ankle) were all full participants Thursday.
Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (hamstring), wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin) and safety Geno Stone (shin) were all limited in Cincinnati's Thursday practice.
