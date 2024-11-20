BREAKING: Raiders Reveal Unofficial Week 12 Depth Chart
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to bounce back from a 34-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a Week 12 matchup against an AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos.
On Tuesday, the club revealed its unofficial depth chart for its Week 12 matchup.
It is as follows:
Offense
(First String)
LT Kolton Miller
LG Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Andre James
RG Dylan Parham
RT DJ Glaze
TE Michael Mayer
TE Brock Bowers
WR Tre Tucker
QB Gardner Minshew II
RB Zamir White
(Second String)
WR Ramel Keyton
LT Andrus Peat
LG Cody Whitehair
RG Jordan Meredith
RT Thayer Munford
TE Harrison Bryant
WR DJ Turner
QB Desmond Ridder
RB Alexander Mattison
(Third String)
RB Dylan Laube
RB Ameer Abdullah
Defense
DE Maxx Crosby
DT John Jenkins
DT Adam Butler
DE Charles Snowden
OLD Divine Deablo
MLB Robert Spillane
CB Nate Hobbs
CB Jakorian Bennett
CB Jack Jones
FS Tre'von Moehrig
SS Isaiah Pola-Mao
(Second String)
DE Tyree Wilson
DT Zach Carter
DT Jonah Laulu
DE Janarius Robinson
OLB Kana'i Mauga
MLB Tommy Eichenberg
CB Sam Webb
CB Decamerion Richardson
CB Darnay Holmes
FS Thomas Harper
SS Chris Smith II
(Third String)
DT Matthew Butler
DE K'Lavon Chaisson
OLDB Amari Gainer
MLB Amari Burney
FS Trey Taylor
Specialists
(First String)
P AJ Cole
K Daniel Carlson
H AJ Cole
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
KR Ameer Abdullah
PR Tre Tucker
(Second String)
KR Dylan Laube
KR Ameer Abdullah
(Third String)
KR DJ Turner
