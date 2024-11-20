Raiders Today

BREAKING: Raiders Reveal Unofficial Week 12 Depth Chart

The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 12. Here is their unofficial depth chart.

Nov 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws the football against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to bounce back from a 34-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a Week 12 matchup against an AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos.

On Tuesday, the club revealed its unofficial depth chart for its Week 12 matchup.

It is as follows:

Offense

(First String)

WR Jakobi Meyers

LT Kolton Miller

LG Jackson Powers-Johnson

C Andre James

RG Dylan Parham

RT DJ Glaze

TE Michael Mayer

TE Brock Bowers

WR Tre Tucker

QB Gardner Minshew II

RB Zamir White

(Second String)

WR Ramel Keyton

LT Andrus Peat

LG Cody Whitehair

RG Jordan Meredith

RT Thayer Munford

TE Harrison Bryant

WR DJ Turner

QB Desmond Ridder

RB Alexander Mattison

(Third String)

RB Dylan Laube

RB Ameer Abdullah

Defense

DE Maxx Crosby

DT John Jenkins

DT Adam Butler

DE Charles Snowden

OLD Divine Deablo

MLB Robert Spillane

CB Nate Hobbs

CB Jakorian Bennett

CB Jack Jones

FS Tre'von Moehrig

SS Isaiah Pola-Mao

(Second String)

DE Tyree Wilson

DT Zach Carter

DT Jonah Laulu

DE Janarius Robinson

OLB Kana'i Mauga

MLB Tommy Eichenberg

CB Sam Webb

CB Decamerion Richardson

CB Darnay Holmes

FS Thomas Harper

SS Chris Smith II

(Third String)

DT Matthew Butler

DE K'Lavon Chaisson

OLDB Amari Gainer

MLB Amari Burney

FS Trey Taylor

Specialists

(First String)

P AJ Cole

K Daniel Carlson

H AJ Cole

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

KR Ameer Abdullah

PR Tre Tucker

(Second String)

KR Dylan Laube

KR Ameer Abdullah

(Third String)

KR DJ Turner

Michael France
MICHAEL FRANCE

