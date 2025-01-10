BREAKING: Raiders' Rookie Brock Bowers Catches All-Pro Honor
The Las Vegas Raiders knew what they were doing when they drafted tight end Brock Bowers No. 13 overall out of Georgia in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The tight end, widely regarded as the best in college history, was considered by many draft experts as a generational talent, a "can't-miss."
Bowers held up his end of the bargain. He just became only the fourth rookie tight end since 1960 to earn Associated Press first-team All-Pro honors. Since 2002, he is the first since Jeremy Shockey. Rob Gronkowski, widely considered the G.O.A.T. of the tight end position, didn't do that as a rookie. Neither did the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce. Nor the Detroit Lions' Sam La Porta last season.
The former Bulldogs star did it with three different quarterbacks and two offensive play-callers. A season marred by injuries and ineptitude by the Raiders.
Bowers' rookie campaign was marked by historical feats and achievements -- the most receptions by a rookie in NFL history, with 112. That was good for the most receptions by a player in franchise history -- consider the company: Tim Brown, Fred Biletnikoff, Dave Casper, Todd Christensen, Jerry Rice, Cliff Branch, Davante Adams, and Randy Moss.
Those names are all among the best to ever do it. Bowers did it as a rookie tight end. With a quarterback carousel. And absymal play-calling for half of the season.
Bowers owns the record for most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history, with 1,194 yards. It is also the record by a rookie pass catcher in Raiders history.
Former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce (fired on Tuesday) said this of Bowers, highlighting his excellence: "This guy is different. It’s different, because when you get matched up on the No. 1 corner, when you’re getting double-teamed throughout the field, and they know we’re going to throw him the ball, and we’re going to keep throwing him the ball, and he’s winning those matchups. It’s hard.
"I mean, I think there was some comparisons early on to Aaron Hernandez, of that type, but I just think the way he plays the game after he has the ball -- I mean, it’s really like a running back. He’s a receiver when the ball is in the air, and when he has a ball in his hand, I mean he’s punishing people. He’s skilled enough obviously with his hands and his catch radius. I can’t really speak highly enough about this player. This player is doing a hell of a job this year for us, and it’s no secret what we’re going to do each and every play when there’s an opportunity to throw it to 89.”
With Bowers on offense, the Silver and Black has a bright outlook when it comes to weapons.
