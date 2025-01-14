BREAKING: Raiders Seek HC Interview with Broncos' Vance Joseph
After another disappointing season for the Las Vegas Raiders, which saw the team go 4-13 and winless in the AFC West division, owner Mark Davis fired Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco.
Pierce and Telesco were not a head coach and general manager duo that came as a pair like you usually see when a coach gets hired. Their time together only lasted one season.
Davis has begun the search for the team's next head coach. Davis will lean on his football people to help him find the right coach for the Silver and Black. No one will have more influence on Davis, than Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. Brady has joined the search and is expected to have a key role in selecting the next head coach.
The Raiders have scheduled multiple interviews with former and current coaches across the NFL.
The franchise has now requested to interview an AFC West rival defensive coordinator. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is drawing some interest from the Silver and Black.
"The Raiders have requested to speak with Broncos DC Vance Joseph for their HC opening, sources say. He has multiple slips this cycle and more could be coming. Denver had a top 5 defense and led the NFL in sacks," said NFL Network's National Insider Ian Rapoport on X/Twitter.
Joseph has spent the last two seasons serving as the defensive coordinator of the Broncos. Joseph is a well respected defensive play caller. In his two seasons in Denver, he has made the defense better. The defense has improved over the last two seasons under Joseph in Denver. Joseph helped the Broncos get into the playoffs this season by having the defense play well.
The Broncos finished the season as a top defense, and it had the most sacks of any team.
"I’ve said this before: winning does so much for everyone. Coaches go on," said Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. "I love seeing [Lions Head Coach] Dan Campbell have success, or [other] coaches that have been with me. I told that story when Mr. [Saints Owner Tom] Benson was worried all our coaches were getting interviews. I said just, ‘Be more worried if no one’s interested in interviewing any of them.’ I really want the best for all of them. That’s a good thing. Whether you’re talking about Vance … I feel like I have a number of coaches on this staff that someday when I’m just sitting on a golf course, I’ll be able to look at a picture and see these guys in those positions."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE