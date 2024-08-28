BREAKING: Raiders Sign 14 Players to the Practice Squad
The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Wednesday that the following 14 players have been added to the practice squad:
WR Kristian Wilkerson
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jalen Guyton
QB Carter Bradley
DT Matthew Butler
DE Charles Snowden
DE David Agoha
C Will Putnam
S Phalen Sanford
T Dalton Wagner
G Ben Brown
TE John Samuel Shenker
CB Sam Webb
Wilkerson, Bradley and Snowden were all standouts in the Raiders' preseason. Wilkerson posted 35 yards on three receptions in Games 1 and 2, including a touchdown. Bradley played in the last two games, including an impressive 169-yard, one-touchdown passing display that helped lead the Raiders' comeback attempt in the finale last week. Snowden played a key role in that contest, recording two tackles, a pass breakup and a sack.
That performance was not enough, however, to earn Snowden a spot on the initial 53-man roster.
"Some ups and downs and just good on special teams," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce when asked about Snowden after the finale. "We're looking for consistency.
Matthew Butler was a key player in training camp, earning the praise of both his coaches and fellow defensive lineman Maxx Crosby.
"That's one guy [Butler] I love," Crosby told our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. after the Raiders preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys. "At the end of the day, he's a great teammate, he works his a-- off, every day comes in with the intention to improve. And that's a guy you can't help but root for and want in your corner.
More roster updates to come.
