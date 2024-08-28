Raiders Today

BREAKING: Raiders Sign 14 Players to the Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders signed 14 players to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Aidan Champion

Aug 13, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) catches the ball against San Francisco 49ers cornerback D'Shawn Jamison (22) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 13, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) catches the ball against San Francisco 49ers cornerback D'Shawn Jamison (22) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Wednesday that the following 14 players have been added to the practice squad:

WR Kristian Wilkerson

WR Alex Bachman

WR Jalen Guyton

QB Carter Bradley

DT Matthew Butler

DE Charles Snowden

DE David Agoha

C Will Putnam

S Phalen Sanford

T Dalton Wagner

G Ben Brown

TE John Samuel Shenker

CB Sam Webb

Wilkerson, Bradley and Snowden were all standouts in the Raiders' preseason. Wilkerson posted 35 yards on three receptions in Games 1 and 2, including a touchdown. Bradley played in the last two games, including an impressive 169-yard, one-touchdown passing display that helped lead the Raiders' comeback attempt in the finale last week. Snowden played a key role in that contest, recording two tackles, a pass breakup and a sack.

That performance was not enough, however, to earn Snowden a spot on the initial 53-man roster.

"Some ups and downs and just good on special teams," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce when asked about Snowden after the finale. "We're looking for consistency.

Matthew Butler was a key player in training camp, earning the praise of both his coaches and fellow defensive lineman Maxx Crosby.

"That's one guy [Butler] I love," Crosby told our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. after the Raiders preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys. "At the end of the day, he's a great teammate, he works his a-- off, every day comes in with the intention to improve. And that's a guy you can't help but root for and want in your corner.

More roster updates to come.

