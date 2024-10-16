BREAKING: Raiders Sign Former Chargers LB
The injury-plagued Las Vegas Raiders are in need of depth, and they made another move to address the matter on Wednesday.
The club announced it has signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the practice squad.
Lynch, a 27-year-old veteran, was most recently a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, who he played eight games for between this season and last. He actually spent the preseason with the Seattle Seahawks, whom he signed with as a free agent in early August. Seattle would release him later that month and he would be signed by Los Angeles nearly a month later.
The Chargers released Lynch on Tuesday.
Last season, Lynch recorded just four tackles in seven games for the Chargers, all of his snaps having come on special teams.
Los Angeles had signed Lynch the first time in July 2023 after he had been released by the Arizona Cardinals that May. Lynch had spent most of the 2022 season on Arizona's practice squad, never seeing game action as a Cardinal.
Arizona had signed Lynch in October 2022 after he was waived by the Minnesota Vikings that August.
Minnesota signed Lynch as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in April 2020. He played four games for the Vikings in his rookie season, making one start. The following year, Lynch saw action in 16 games, with a total of six starts.
In his 20 games with Minnesota, Lynch posted 47 tackles, one for a loss, 2.0 sacks, three passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
