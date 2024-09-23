BREAKING: Raiders Take Another Huge Blow on Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders will be without yet another key defensive player for the rest of the season.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that Raiders safety Marcus Epps tore his ACL in the team's loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He will miss the rest of the season.
The news comes just days after it was revealed that defensive end Malcolm Koonce will undergo season-ending surgery.
The turmoil only adds to the baggage of a team that is not in a good place right now. The Raiders were just embarrassed by the Panthers at home on Sunday and have found themselves 1-2 to start what it believed would be a promising 2024 campaign.
Epps led the squad in tackles on Sunday with a total of 10. He had 19 tackles through three games, including two for losses.
Las Vegas was already entering the 2024 season needing more depth in the secondary. To lose a veteran like Epps is a massive hit for what is, on paper, one of the best defenses in the league.
The Raiders will likely look out of house to find his replacement, and it's going to be essential that other safeties like Chris Smith II step up and take on the load left by the valuable second-year Raider.
It's times like these where a team needs to come togehter and truly embrace the next-man-up mentality. We've seen them do it before, and fans can only hope that continues this season.
Epps' will have the option to enter free agency next offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.