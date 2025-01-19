Raiders to Interview Giants AGM Brandon Brown In-Person
The Las Vegas Raiders are currently searching for their next head coach and general manager. The team is looking to get back to winning ways now that they are in Las Vegas.
Owner Mark Davis wants to get the Raiders trending in the right direction and wants to bring another Super Bowl to the franchise. He has shown he is willing to do anything to make the Silver and Black successful and it is not any different this offseason.
Davis moved on from former head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco after just one season of leading the team. The team went 4-13 and did not win any games in the division.
The Silver and Black will have things rolling on Monday, as they added another interview to the list.
According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Raiders will interview New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown.
"Sources: The Raiders will interview assistant GM Brandon Brown in-person on Monday for their GM opening, said Schultz on X/Twitter. "His first interview with the team was conducted virtually. A fast-rising executive with a scouting background, Brown won a Super Bowl with the Eagles during the 2017 season."
We also know that Brady will be part of the interview process for all the candidates.
Brown made a good impression on the ownership group of the Raiders in his first interview. Now he will get a second.
The Silver and Black will also conduct an in-person interview with Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander on Monday.
Now that the Raiders top candidate is eligible to get interviews done in person, the process to get a new head coach and general manager can happen sooner rather than later.
Once they hire a new general manager, he and the new head coach will help Brady find the next quarterback of the franchise. The Raiders have a lot of good selling points. They have the money to spend in free agency this offseason and also have the sixth overall pick that can be a game changer for the organization for years to come.
This can be the biggest offseason in Raiders history and they got the right people there to turn it around.
