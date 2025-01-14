BREAKING: Raiders to Interview GM Frontrunner Spytek
The hunt for a general manager is heating up for the Silver and Black.
On Tuesday, it was reported by ESPN Insider Adam Schefter that the Las Vegas Raiders scheduled an interview with Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek. One of the architects of the Buccaneers' 2021 Super Bowl championship, Spytek has long been considered the perceived frontrunner since the Raiders parted ways with one-and-done general manager Tom Telesco.
Our Hondo Carpenter recently reported on Spytek's candidacy with the Silver and Black.
"I formerly covered the Detroit Lions, Spytek was there and at the time was known as the whiz kid. He was an intern," Carpenter said. "He was a young man who -- even though he was an intern, if they gave him a job and they told him go do two things -- he'd do four. Everybody knew this guy is on the way, he was going to be the guy somewhere, someday. ... He's worked with [Mike] Holmgren, he's worked with Andy Reid, he was critical in getting Tom Brady to the Buccaneers. He was critical in the development of their personnel, keeping that team competitive. Keeping guys around.
"Now he's the AGM. Him and Brady are very close, and one of the things that impressed Brady with Spytek was that when he talked ball with him they were on the same page; they thought the same, they looked at things the same. Spytek is extremely analytical. So is Brady. ... This is a name that around the NFL a lot of people believe is probably a leading candidate to be the next general manager of the Raiders. And I can tell you ... this would be a tremendous addition for the Raiders. Because even though Tom Brady is not moving here and running the day-to-day operations of the team, clearly his voice is enormous. And so he has to have somebody in that general manager's chair that knows exactly what he thinks, the vision, the direction, and has to be able to work with the coach."
One NFL source told Carpenter that the Raiders could be building a dream team with Brady, Spytek, and their No. 1 candidate for a head coaching position, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
