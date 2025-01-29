BREAKING: Raiders to Retain Key Coaching Staff Member
The Las Vegas Raiders made a move on Wednesday that will go overlooked by many, but will indeed carry a big impact going forward.
Per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders will be retaining special teams coordinator Tom McMahon under new head coach Pete Carroll.
McMahon has been the Raiders' special teams coordinator since 2022; he has been running special teams at the NFL level for much longer -- getting his start as a full-time coordinator with the St. Louis Rams in 2009. Since then, McMahon has been with the Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, and Denver Broncos.
This move is crucial for several reasons. The first is that McMahon provides continuity for the new era of the Silver and Black under Carroll and new GM John Spytek. His presence will be huge for the stayed development of the unit and it allows Carroll to focus elsewhere in the hiring process, namely the search for an offensive coordinator and the fight to retain defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
The special teams coordinator is a crucial job for any NFL team, and perhaps the reason why was best explained by Hall of Fame voter and one of the most prolific NFL writers, Rick Gosselin, to our Hondo Carpenter.
"There are only two coaches on the staff that address the entire team -- the head coach and the special teams coach," Gosselin said. "They deal with offensive players, defensive players, and that's an attitude that is coach into these units. And you saw with John Harbaugh and Dave Toub in Kansas City, Pete Rodriguez ... Dick Vermeil was a special teams coach. Bill Cowher started his career as a special teams coach. ... These guys deal with the entire roster, they deal with offensive players, defensive players, and they have to coach their techniques. ... They lose players. Teams tend to keep the core of the offense and defense together. But there are years that a special teams coach has lost his entire core of five coverage players. And they just gotta make do with the draft picks. And most of the times these draft picks want to start, they don't want to have a desire to be on special teams. They gotta coach them into it."
