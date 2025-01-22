BREAKING: Raiders Tom Brady On Rival QB Mahomes' Controversial Penalties
The Las Vegas Raiders are in full offseason mode. They are currently looking for their next head coach to lead the franchise next season.
Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is pulling double duty. He is helping owner Mark Davis in the head coaching search and is calling NFL Playoff games in the booth for Fox.
Brady has been watching games closely in the playoffs. And he gave his take on the controversial penalties that happen last weekend in the Houston Texans and AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs Divisional game.
There were two costly penalties for the Texans that led to the Chiefs scoring. Both penalties were when quarterback Patrick Mahomes was hit, once well standing in the pocket well throwing the ball. And the other when he was scrambling looking to gain extra yards and he went down late, and two Texans players hit each other at the same time Mahomes was going down.
Brady was asked if he had a problem with how Mahomes is officiated on Fox Sports show The Herd.
"There is an aspect I do not like about some of these defensive rules," said Brady. "I think I have been pretty outspoken. Not just on broadcast but in general over the last bunch of years. Both a quarterback is out of bounds and you hit them and the reality for me is offensive players need to protect themselves. And if they are running full speed and the defend is coming up, the only way to creat a turnover is by force. You are not going to blow on the football, and it is going to knock the football out of the quarterback hands."
"You got to go in there with force and knock it out. You are trying to create turnovers. You are trying to dislodge the ball. The only way to do that is by force. And there needs to be an aggressive to do that."
"When quarterbacks become running backs and they are outside the pocket, they should lose their protection. And we are saying we are trying to protect the quarterback but coaches are calling more quarterback runs than ever in the history of the game. So who is protecting the quarterback? We are trying to stay the referees should do it. I believe if you are an offensive player, and you cannot protect yourself or you are a defensive player and cannot protect yourself ... if you do not want to get hit you can go down or run out of bounds. But you cannot have the defensive player come in at half speed and you run over the defensive player because he is afriad of getting a penalty."
