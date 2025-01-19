Texans Coach Confirms Raiders' Suspicion of Facing Chiefs, Refs
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best rivalries in all of sports. The Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs rivalry goes back a long time. Both teams are part of the AFC West and do not like seeing each other. But they have to, twice a year these two franchises go at it, and it is always a fun game to watch for NFL fans.
Over the past few seasons, we have seen two of the best players in the NFL go at it in this rivalry.
The Silver and Black know how hard it is to defeat the Chiefs. The Chiefs have had their number over the past few years outside of the Raiders 2023 Christmas Day win at Arrowhead, it has been all Chiefs.
Over the years there have also been talks with fans about the NFL being rigged and in favor of the Chiefs. Kansas City has gotten key calls in multiple games over the past few years that had a factor in the outcome. It has not been a good look for the NFL and the officiating.
It showed up again on Saturday in the AFC Divisional round game between the Chiefs and the Houston Texans. Both plays that were flagged on the Texans involved quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
After the game Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was not happy about the officiating in the game. The Texans fell short against the Chiefs and the two plays which the Texans got flagged for led to the Chiefs scoring two touchdowns.
"We knew going into this game it was us versus everybody. When I say everybody, it is everybody," said Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans to the media after their playoff loss to the Chiefs. "Knowing, going into this game, what we were up against, we cannot make the mistakes that we made. We had a lot of self-inflicted mistakes that happened. Whether it is special teams, not converting our kicks, defensively not being where we are supposed to be in coverage. Offensively not protecting our quarterback, keeping him clean. You know you add that on top of everything else that we had to deal with. It is going to be a real tough uphill battle."
