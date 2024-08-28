BREAKING: Raiders Waive DT Byron Young, CB M.J. Devonshire
Earlier today, we had acknowledged the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders' 2024 draft class HAD all made the initial 53-man roster.
With an ever-changing landscape that is the National Football League, that narrative did not hold up.
The Raiders announced on Wednesday that they have waived 2024 seventh-round pick, cornerback M.J. Devonshire. In addition, they have waived 2023 third-round pick, Byron Young.
Devonshire had initially seemed like a steal when the Raiders took him with their final pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Ultimately, it just didn't work out.
Devonshire, a product of the University of Pittsburgh, was an All-ACC Second Team honoree for his final collegiate campaign. He recorded 32 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions.
Both moves come as somewhat of a surprise. Young had been making a strong case for himself in camp and in the preseason.
Young posted three tackles and a sack in the Raiders' preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers.
"Thought this was a good game for him [Young]," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce when he addressed the media after the game. Played a lot of snaps again. One of those young players you just want to see get more reps. Just need more reps, man. Sometimes you're like, all right, like you're talking about it, we label these young players in their first, second year as they're not ready. It takes time. Tonight was hopefully a step forward for him to get out there and get reps and really strain.
"You're fatigued out there. They had 74 snaps. You know you got to play, and he's on early downs, but it was good to see him get a sack and the guys celebrate with him. That's the best part about the preseason. Especially this third game for us and not playing our starters and just seeing the excitement to see their teammate make a play."
Young played six games for the Silver and Black last season, taking the field for 99 snaps on defense and 13 on special teams.
It wouldn't at all be a surprise if Young and Devonshire are picked up by another team.
The Raiders also announced on Wednesday that they have placed veteran cornerback Brandon Facyson on injured/reserve.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.