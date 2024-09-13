BREAKING: Raiders Will be Without Another Key Edge Rusher in Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders took another major hit on the injury report this week.
On Friday, the club released its final injury report for its Week 2 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, which includes updates for both teams. Per the report, the team will be without second-year defensive end Tyree Wilson, who suffered a knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. This leaves yet another void at the defensive end position, as the Raiders are already down a key edge rusher in Malcolm Koonce.
Rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson will also be out for Week 2. He will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury.
Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers (foot) and rookie linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, who missed Week 1 with a knee injury, were both full participants in the team's practice on Friday.
Raiders center Andre James (elbow) and offensive tackle Kolton Miller (knee) were full participants on Friday as well. As was linebacker Divine Deablo (shoulder).
Rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, who missed Week 1, is listed as "questionable." Per the report, he is dealing with an illness. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Powers-Johnson's status for Week 2 will be a game-time decision.
As for Baltimore, Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (cornerback) has been ruled out for Sunday's game.
Outside linebackers Kyle Van Noy (eye) and Adisa Isaac (hamstring) are listed as "questionable " and "doubtful" for Week 2, respectively.
Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (shoulder) was a full participant in Baltimore's practice on Friday.
The Raiders will take on the Ravens at 10 P.M. PST/1 p.m. EST at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
