BREAKING: Raiders Will Be Without Six Starters Against the Cleveland Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders had a productive offseason and expected that success to translate into the regular season. So far, that has not happened, and the Raiders are 1-2 on the season after an embarrassing home loss to the Carolina Panthers, one of the worst teams in the National Football League.
The Raiders have more than a few issues to resolve if they hope to have a successful season. As all successful teams in the league do, they will also have to overcome their fair share of adversity. Las Vegas has already encountered adversity, losing two of its first three games, one of which it could have won with better play.
Now, they face a different type of adversity. Coach Antonio Pierce revealed Friday before practice that the Raiders would be without five starters against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Not only will the Raiders be without six starters, but the starters that will be out on Sunday are some of the best players on the team.
Pierce confirmed that veteran defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce, right tackle Thayer Munford, linebacker Divine Deablo, All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and second-year tight end Michael Mayer will all be out against the Browns on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Last week, the Raiders failed to play well in any facet of the game. The Carolina Panthers got the ball first and moved it right down the field, against what many expected to be the Raiders' strength. The Panthers’ opening nine-play, 70-yard touchdown drive set the tone for the game, and the Raiders never recovered.
This week, the Raiders will face a Browns team that is also missing multiple players, though the players they are missing are not nearly as critical as the players the Raiders will be without. Still, the Raiders must find a way to beat the Browns and avoid losing their first two games at home and falling to 1-3 on the season.
If the Raiders lose to the Browns, their record will be the same as last season after the first four games, which would be a disappointment. The Raiders made numerous additions and had a productive offseason, and they were hoping for improvement. They must find a way to overcome their laundry list of injuries Sunday at home to pull to 2-2.
