BREAKING: Raiders Will Conduct Two HC Interviews Today
The Las Vegas Raiders are hot on the trial of a new head coach.
On Thursday, they are set to conduct interviews with two candidates -- Vance Joseph, who is currently the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator, and Robert Saleh, former New York Jets head coach.
Joseph was briefly a head coach for the Broncos in 2017 and 2018; he has spent the majority of his NFL career as a defensive coordinator, a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins and a slightly longer trek with the Arizona Cardinals before returning to the Broncos in 2023.
Saleh was fired during the NFL season. He was the Jets' coach for four seasons and accumulated a 20-36 win-loss record by the time of his firing. Before his head coaching stint with teh, he was a successful defensive coordinator with San Fransisco.
With minority owner Tom Brady as the driving force behind the Raiders' coaching search, the Silver and Black has opted for a slow, methodical approach to the hiring cycle. Whereas the past saw a hurried, sometimes careless method to vetting and hiring, Brady is bringing a measured and assured hand to the process.
The Raiders want to get it right, as they have so often failed to do.
"There is no doubt that the Raiders have to change direction, and under the leadership of Brady, Mark Davis has been very involved and, at the same time, listening to Brady and [Richard] Seymour in trying to establish the identity that they crave, along with a commitment to stay the course and get there," our own Hondo Carpenter recently wrote. "Once the process is complete, certainly, there will be some who are hypercritical. Still, one thing people will not be able to question is that the new-look Raiders took their time, cast a wide net, and, for the first time in a long time, identified a long-term vision and plan on how to get there."
Brady wants to marry whoever he finds for a head coach with the GM he hires. Long-term stability is the No. 1 priority for the Raiders and something they have sorely missed for a long, long time.
