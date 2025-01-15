Latest Raiders Head Coach, GM, QB, Coaching Staff Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are conducting a coaching and general manager search. Mark Davis is allowing new minority owners, Tom Brady and Richard Seymour, to steer the ship.
We have reported extensively, even breaking the news last weekend that Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson was the front-runner.
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we provide extensive updates on the head coach and hiring timeline, the GM, the future of the QB, and the Raiders' coaching staff.
In this podcast, we cover a multitude of topics:
*We revisit our previously reported timeline for hiring a coach and offer a new and more detailed timeline.
*We dig deeper into the candidacy of Johnson
*We discuss possibilities for a new defensive coordinator, and the name will not shock Raider Nation and would excite the Silver and Black.
*We discuss more names and options for the next General Manager, but the previously reported front-runner remains that and has yet to have anyone take that role from him.
*We also dig into a ridiculous national narrative about the Raiders that is nothing short of disrespect for the franchise. Why does the disrespect continue nationally?
*We spoke to one NFL executive yesterday who had a fascinating observation about one dominant figure in the National Football League, who is sending vibes of the late and great Al Davis.
There is no doubt that the Raiders have to change direction, and under the leadership of Brady, Mark Davis has been very involved and, at the same time, listening to Brady and Seymour in trying to establish the identity that they crave, along with a commitment to stay the course and get there.
Once the process is complete, certainly, there will be some who are hypercritical. Still, one thing people will not be able to question is that the new-look Raiders took their time, cast a wide net, and, for the first time in a long time, identified a long-term vision and plan on how to get there.
