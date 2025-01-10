BREAKING: Raiders Will Interview Pete Carroll Next Week for HC Position
The Las Vegas Raiders have begun the process of finding another head coach. The Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce earlier this week after just one season. The Silver and Black moved on from Pierce after just one season. The Raiders had another disappointing season in 2024. The Raiders went 4-13 and won no games in the AFC West.
The Raiders and owner Mark Davis will take their time to interview candidates before making a final decision on their next head coach. Minority owner Tom Brady is expected to have a role in helping Davis select the next coach.
A new candidate has emerged for the Raiders coaching vacancy.
According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, former Seattle Seahawks head coach, Pete Carroll will interview for the job next week.
Carroll is a veteran coach with a lot of experience at the NFL level. That is one thing that the Raiders are looking for in their next head coach.
Carroll coached the Seahawks from 2010-2023. His record with the Seahawks was 137-69-1. Before his job in Seattle, he spent time as head coach for the USC Trojans.
He took the Seahawks to the Super Bowl twice. Winning Super Bowl XLVIII and losing Super Bowl XLIX. Carroll also won a National Championship in 2004 with USC. Carroll is one of three coaches to ever win a Super Bowl and a college National Championship.
Brady beat Carroll's Seahawks team in the Super Bowl.
At the age of 73, Carroll is looking to land another head coaching job after taking the 2024 NFL season off. He is a proven winner and knows how to turn a team around.
A key thing to note, the Raiders can bring in Carroll for an in-person interview since he did not coach this past season.
"Only virtual interviews are allowed before the conclusion of the divisional round on Jan. 19," said ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. "In-person interviews can begin Jan. 20, after the divisional round for coaches whose seasons have concluded. No second interviews will be allowed until Jan. 27, the bye week, for Super Bowl coaches, and they must be concluded by Feb. 2."
The franchise also fired general manager Tom Telesco on Thursday. A move many did not see coming.
