BREAKING: Report Reveals Key Reason For Raiders' GM Telesco Firing
The Las Vegas Raiders fired general manager Tom Telesco on Thursday, mere days after splitting with head coach Antonio Pierce.
Both men were one-and-dones for a franchise where the lifespan for head coaches and general managers has become far too short. Many are cynical as to why Telesco was let go.
While Telesco was unable to find a franchise passer in the NFL Draft, the class turned out alright with a huge home run in generational tight end Brock Bowers (who set rookie records during a dominant 2024 campaign) and a big hit with second-round offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson.
Both look like franchise pillars going forward.
Nonetheless, Telesco won't have a future in the desert. NBC Sports' Mike Florio was critical of the firing, and also posed a theory that minority owner Tom Brady had a hand in it.
"Conventional wisdom in NFL circles is that Telesco was fired to clear a path for the next head coach to hire his own personnel executive," Florio wrote. "Did Telesco deserve to be fired after one year? ... The no-patience move has prompted some to conclude that minority owner Tom Brady is running that show, and that he’s determined to get the absolute best candidate to turn the team around. Even if it means paying Telesco roughly $12 million for one year on the job. ... Regardless, something happened between Tuesday and Thursday. If it wasn’t good, old-fashioned dysfunction (and it might have been), it was highly strategic."
Our Hondo Carpenter also gave insider's knowledge into the idea that the Raiders want to match a head coach with a general manager.
Brady is considered by many to be leading things for the Silver and Black this offseason; he is at the forefront of the Raiders' search for a franchise quarterback, though given their draft position that situation looks a bit murky.
The former Super Bowl-winning quarterback is also heading the head coach hunt, with many tossing out theories as to who Brady wants most (the popular sentiment is that Brady wants to make a move for his former Patriots teammate Mike Vrabel, who is being courted heavily by their former franchise), along with his high-profile conversation with former head coach and head man at North Carolina, Bill Belichick.
As Carpenter has reported, one thing has been certain: the Raiders want stability and experience with their next head coach.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE