BREAKING: Revealing Final Raiders vs Buccaneers Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14, in hopes of ending their extended eight-game losing streak. The Raiders sit at 2-10 as the Buccaneers sit 6-6 going into Sunday's matchup.
The team announced that cornerback Nate Hobbs and running back Zamir White will be ruled OUT for Sunday's festivities. Hobbs has been ruled out due to an ankle injury, and White has been sidelined with a quadriceps-related injury.
Also listed to be likely taking a seat on the bench on Sunday is tight end Justin Shorter due to back pain. Shorter did not play on either Thursday or Friday's practices and, on the report, was listed as doubtful.
Both running back Alexander Mattison and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers have been listed under QUESTIONABLE. Mattison missed last week's game for the Raiders due to an ankle injury, and Meyers has also been dropped into the questionable category due to an ankle injury. Both had limited play in Friday's practice.
Though quarterback Aidan O'Connell was listed on Thursday's injury report with an illness, it remains that his illness should not be severe enough to keep him out of Sunday's game. O'Connell had full participation finthe Friday practice.
Running back Ameer Abdullah and guard Jordan Meredith both had full participation for the Raiders during Friday's practice.
While the status report was not what the Raiders were hoping for, losing two key pieces for sure on Sunday and having close evaluations on three others, the Raiders must make do with who is available to play against the Buccaneers.
