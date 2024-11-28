BREAKING: Revealing Final Raiders vs. Chiefs Injury Report
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (2-9) will invade Arrowhead Stadium tomorrow to take on their arch-rival Kansas City Chiefs (10-1).
Earlier, the Silver and Black announced that quarterback Gardner Minshew and center Jakorian Bennett had been placed on injured reserve.
The final report, issued today, told the rest of the story.
Additionally, RB Zamir White and CB Nate Hobbs are out, a vital blow to Raider Nation.
WR Tre Tucker was limited all week, and all remaining players on the injury report practiced fully.
QB Aidan O’Connell, barring a setback, will be your starter.
Per Coach Antonio Pierce, “Aidan O'Connell. Aidan is looking good. He'll throw the ball a little bit today in practice, but he's done good over the last two days just in walkthroughs and obviously indoors, but we'll see how it looks today. But feel good about Aidan. He's been dialed in obviously throughout this time that he's been on IR. He's been at all the meetings. He's been very encouraging on the sideline. He's got that laser eye focus right now. Great opportunity for him."
K Spencer Shrader is out for the defending world champions. All other players listed on the injury report practiced fully.
For this game, you throw the records out. This is a rivalry game, and Pierce discussed that detail on Wednesday.
"I mean, really doesn't matter. Records go out the window, just like they did last year when we played them on Christmas Day. So they understand that, we understand that. They'll be excited, just like we will be excited for this game. Only two teams playing that day, right? It's a great opportunity for us to showcase what's improved about the Raiders, right? What's different, what's going to change, and obviously we got a chance to do that at two o'clock. The rivalry is what it is. I think if you look at the last couple games, we’ve played them close. It's been back and forth, and it's been physical, and they're going to come after us. We know them, they know us, and there's a lot of trash talking. And they don't like the color of Silver and Black, and we don't like red. So, it should be fun."
