Brock Bowers Has Been a Bright Spot inStruggling Raiders Offense
The word impressive may not be good enough anymore to describe Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Getting selected 13th overall in the NFL Draft shows an organization's trust that he is a great building piece for the future. Still, the Raiders have wasted no chance in creating their team around him already just five regular season games into his career.
Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos was a statement this organization made that No. 89 was and will be key for the Silver and Black offense. Just 2 minutes into the game, the Raiders called a pass play.
Gardner Minshew Ⅱ carried out the play action and threw up a floating pass before he got sacked. While the ball was in the air, Bowers got in position to not only secure the catch but also make something happen once he landed. Making something happen was exactly what he did, as he ran the rest of the way for a 57-yard touchdown, giving the Raiders an early 6-0 lead (7-0 following the extra point).
Bowers was not done yet and continued to be a problem for the Broncos defense. He caught eight passes for 97 yards and had some key blocks as well. On Ameer Abdullah's touchdown run, Bowers had a key pulling block to create some extra space for Abdullah to reach the end zone.
Bowers has been an absolute monster for this struggling Raiders offense. As just a rookie, he is learning the NFL life on and off the field. With all the unique situations happening during the game and the week for this organization Bowers just keeps playing football and at a very elite level.
In just five games, Bowers has caught 28 passes for 313 yards, he has also carried the ball once for 12 yards. Even when the ball is not in his hands, he is making blocks all over the field, helping the offensive line inside and blocking past the line of scrimmage to benefit his teammates who have the ball.
Arguably the play of the game Sunday was on Minshew's pick-six that he threw. Looking back on the play, Minshew was looking to get the ball in Bowers' hands to potentially add to his first-half touchdown reception and make the game 17-3 in favor of the Raiders. Instead, a bad throw that was uncatchable for Bowers became a touchdown for the Broncos and tied up the game.
The bottom line is this offense trusts their rookie to make big plays and wants to get him the ball in important spots to put up points. A great reminder to Raider Nation that the sky's the limit for their rookie tight end.
