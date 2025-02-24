Where the Raiders Excelled the Most This Past Season
There were few positives from the Las Vegas Raiders' 4-13 campaign, which included a 10-game losing streak and ended with the Raiders firing former general manager Tom Telesco and former head coach Antonio Pierce.
The Raiders were ravaged by injuries to some of their most critical players on offense and defense. They also traded their best wide receiver early in the season, paving the way for rookie tight end Brock Bowers to have an exceptional rookie season.
Las Vegas was not expected to have a chance to select Bowers in last season's NFL Draft, as most draft experts believed Bowers was at least a top-10 pick.
However, a historic run on quarterbacks before the Raiders' selection helped them secure what could soon be the best tight end in the National Football League. While the Raiders struggled mightily in nearly every phase this season, Bowers helped lead one of the best draft classes the Raiders have put together in recent memory.
Kyle Soppe of the Pro Football Network listed each team's biggest strength from the past season. Unsurprisingly, Soppe listed the successful rookie season of tight end Brock Bowers, who had a legitimate argument for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
"Expectations weren’t high for the Raiders entering 2024, but they needed 13th overall pick Brock Bowers to show signs of belonging from the jump after investing the 35th overall pick at the TE position the draft prior (Michael Mayer). He did. And then some," Soppe said.
"The only two-time Mackey Award winner had no trouble adjusting to the professional game and now has his name in the record books in a few ways: [Bowers set the] Rookie TE record with 1,194 receiving yards, [NFL] Rookie record for receptions with 112, [and] Raider record for receptions with 112."
Another productive draft haul for the Raiders would do wonders for a roster that ranks near the bottom of the league in talent and depth. If Las Vegas can secure a quality quarterback via the NFL Draft or free agency and add to its offensive line and skill positions, it could improve quicker than many believe is possible.
