Buccaneers' Free Agents For Raiders to Consider
When someone from a team takes a job with another team, they often bring players from their former team to their new one.
New Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek came from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won a Super Bowl and helped build a perennial division winner. He could choose to sign players to the Silver and Black when free agency begins next week.
The Raiders have ample cap space to sign many players, and former Bucs could take discounted deals to reunite with Spytek – and even minority owner Tom Brady.
Today, let’s identify some Buccaneers who could be Raiders next week.
Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka - It did not work out for the former first-round pick in Tampa Bay, but he could revive his career with defensive line coach Rob Leonard.
Tryon-Shoyinka totaled 138 tackles, 21 for loss, 35 quarterback hits, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 15 sacks. His best season came in 2022 when he earned a 67.1 grade on Pro Football Focus.
Tryon-Shoyinka played outside linebacker for Todd Bowles, which he could continue to do in Las Vegas. Leonard and Patrick Graham could take him on as another reclamation project.
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard - While the best football of his career is behind him, Shepard can still be a quality depth receiver at this point in his career.
Last season, Shepard caught 32 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown. He had four catches for 63 yards against the Raiders in December.
The Raiders would have an experienced quarterback-receiver duo with Shepard and Geno Smith. He could make important catches as a savvy veteran.
Safety Mike Edwards - With Tre’von Moehrig and Marcus Epps set to hit free agency, the Raiders may take a hard look at the safety market. Edwards could be a good fit.
In five years with the Buccaneers, Edwards has posted 195 tackles, seven for loss, four quarterback hits, 22 passes defended, a forced fumble, two sacks, and seven interceptions. He has also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
Edwards is only 29 years old and could return to a better level of play if he gets back into a starting role. The Raiders could give him that chance.
