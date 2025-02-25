BREAKING: Chiefs' Reid Discusses Raiders' GM Spytek
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NFL Scouting Combine is underway at Lucas Oil Stadium. Teams are meeting with 2025 NFL Draft prospects to learn more about them as players and people.
We have team reporters on the scene throughout the week to talk with prospects, general managers, and head coaches.
The Las Vegas Raiders are among the most intriguing teams this offseason as a new regime takes over the Silver and Black. Raider Nation hopes that new general manager John Spytek can set the stage for new head coach Pete Carroll to bring a winning culture to the organization.
Before Spytek became the GM in Las Vegas, he was a scout for the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent five seasons working under now-Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Despite now being division rivals, Reid believes Spytek will do a fine job with the Raiders. I asked for his thoughts on the new Raiders’ GM, and this is what he said:
“John’s a sharp guy, smart guy,” he told me. “Hard worker, he’s an honest person, so he’ll bring a certain stability there for sure. He’s a good talent evaluator, which becomes important for all the coaches and for the organizational success there.”
Spytek spent several successful seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping them win a Super Bowl and several more NFC South titles.
He was able to build a perennial division winner by building through the draft, helping to find key players like Bucky Irving, YaYa Diaby, and Tristan Wirfs. Raider Nation hopes he can do the same in Las Vegas.
Raiders fans should be excited about what Spytek may bring after hearing Reid’s words. Reid has the utmost respect for someone he spent many years with and knows a good talent evaluator when he sees one.
The NFL Draft is a chance for the Raiders to establish a core, which many teams have found to be vital to their team-building philosophy.
Of course, Spytek will look to build a team to take down Reid’s dynasty. Raiders fans are sick of losing to their hated rivals, and the draft is the first chance to create their own dynasty.
We will continue to bring you more coverage from Lucas Oil Stadium throughout the week.
