Can Jonah Laulu Crack the Rotation for Raiders?
After moving on from defensive tackle Byron Young, the Las Vegas Raiders brought in Jonah Laulu off of waivers from the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts selected Laulu with the No. 234 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He began his collegiate career at Hawaii.
In his two seasons with the Sooners, Laulu posted 31 total tackles, eight and a half tackles for loss, two and a half sacks, and an interception.
Laulu is 6 feet 5 inches and weighs 292 pounds. He used to be a defensive end but switched to defensive tackle as he added weight.
Although he is a late addition to the roster, could Coach Antonio Pierce and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham feature Laulu in the rotation?
Christian Wilkins and John Jenkins expect to be the top two defensive tackles in the rotation, while Adam Butler and Nesta Jade Silvera should also play big roles. Butler was a major contributor for the Raiders in 2023, while Silvera has a chance to have a bigger role in his second season.
That leaves the newly signed Laulu, who features a unique skill set. Laulu can be an interior defensive lineman, but he also has the ability to step out on the edge and rush the passer.
Laulu could be an intriguing depth piece on the interior. He can explode off the snap and has excellent athletic traits on display when he does. He is not technically refined, but the Raiders could turn him loose on third downs and allow him to get after the quarterback.
The Raiders have a player with physical traits similar to Laulu's: Tyree Wilson. The former first-round selection is an edge rusher who can also rush on the interior.
Wilson’s presence could complicate Laulu’s path to playing time. However, there could be situations where they are both on the field.
Laulu will likely slot in as the fifth defensive tackle. He may not be able to play significant snaps due to his technical limitations, but there should still be a role for him somewhere on the defensive line.
The Raiders brought in Laulu as an intriguing depth piece, and he should be able to crack the rotation in some capacity this season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.