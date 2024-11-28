Can Lightning Strike Twice for Raiders' Aidan O'Connell?
The Las Vegas Raiders will face their divisional rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Black Friday. The game comes nearly a year after the Raiders pulled off an upset win last season on Christmas over the Chiefs. Can lighting strike again, this time a day after Thanksgiving?
The Raiders got good news after losing quarterback Gardner Minshew for the season last Sunday. Second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned earlier in the week and is expected to be the starter for the Raiders on Friday. O'Connell was injured in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams.
It will not be unfamiliar territory for O'Connell. He was the Raiders starting quarterback last season in the Raiders' Christmas Day win at Arrowhead.
The offense gets a major boost with O'Connell coming back.
"Obviously, been in this position before ... You got to be ready to play," said Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell. "Sometimes you do not get a lot of reps as a short week as it is. Just trying to be as prepared as possible."
O'Connell is coming back from a broken thumb injury.
"It has felt really good. Everything that I have tried to do up to this point. Yeah, really obviously gripping was kind of the first step, and like I said what happened within the last couple of weeks? Progressing from there, being able to progress in the throwing area and it is not just throwing the ball five yards to a guy. It is throwing routes deeper and things like that. Everything that we progressed to I have felt really good."
We will also see O'Connell and interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner work together for the first time.
"I knew Scott from last year as well. I have gotten to know him a little bit off the field. But you know, have not got to work with him as closely as we have over the last few weeks. So, it has been fun to hear his ideas. He has the experience and kind of sees how he thinks about the offense. A little few wrinkles obviously, that he is bringing from what he has done in the past. It has been fun to work with Scott."
With a win on Friday, O'Connell will be only the fifth Raiders quarterback to beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead in back-to-back seasons.
