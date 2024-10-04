Can Raiders' DEs Keep it Going vs. Broncos?
The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into a game against their AFC West Rivals, the Denver Broncos.
The Raiders have owned the Broncos in recent years. They have won eight games in a row against Denver and are looking to make it a ninth on Sunday.
The Raiders are coming off a gritty win against the Cleveland Browns, and a win on Sunday would give them a winning record despite all the turmoil they have experienced early in the season.
One of the biggest reasons the Raiders were able to win the game was the play of their defensive ends. Star defensive end Maxx Crosby missed the first game of his NFL career, prompting many Raiders fans to think the pass rush would not get home.
That was not the case.
The collection of Raiders’ defensive ends, K’Lavon Chaisson, Charles Snowden, Janarius Robinson, and Tyree Wilson, stepped up to the occasion and made the necessary plays to win the game.
Snowden, specifically, made the biggest play of the game. He sacked Deshaun Watson on fourth-and-game, sealing the victory for the Silver and Black.
Now, the Raiders take on a Broncos offensive line that is better than the Browns' offensive line (albeit the Browns’ offensive line was severely banged up).
It will not be as easy this time around, as this group of defensive ends cannot sneak up on the opponent. However, this team takes on the identity of their head coach, Antonio Pierce.
Pierce has instilled toughness and resilience in this group, and it showed last week. They will have to keep it going against a Broncos team that has played good football over the previous two games.
Garett Bolles is the top tackle on the Broncos. The veteran has been a cornerstone for Denver’s offensive line for years. Bolles has allowed just one sack this season in 154 pass-blocking snaps.
The Raiders will have to dig deep again to make plays defensively to make the Broncos’ defense uncomfortable. If they can, they have a great chance to win the game.
Las Vegas’ defensive end group must step up again if Crosby’s ankle is still not fully healed. If they take on Pierce’s identity again, they should be in good shape.
