Can Raiders' Minshew Help Adams Return to Pro Bowl?
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams missed the Pro Bowl in 2023, putting an end to six consecutive appearances.
Adams caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards (his lowest total since 2019) and eight touchdowns. He dealt with injuries throughout the season but did not miss a game.
For many other receivers in the league, the season Adams had in 2023 would be the best season of their career. For Adams, it was a letdown.
However, a healthy Adams has the chance to bounce back to Pro Bowl form.
The Raiders are moving forward with Gardner Minshew II as their starting quarterback after he beat out Aidan O’Connell, who started during the second half of the 2023 season.
Adams was a vocal supporter of O’Connell, but the Raiders went with Minshew after a lengthy battle between the two.
Minshew has been a Pro Bowler himself -- in a way.
Last season, he was named a replacement for Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, who was playing in the Super Bowl.
So, who better to help Adams return to Pro Bowl status than a Pro Bowler? Will Minshew’s presence at quarterback help Adams?
Minshew is a quarterback who likes to improvise, make plays on the run, and push the ball downfield. Because of that, Adams could receive more explosive plays downfield.
Despite posting big numbers in 2023, Adams did not have as many explosive plays.
Explosive plays are plays of 20 yards or more downfield. Adams posted 13 such plays, which ranked 29th among all receivers. He posted 24 in the previous season, which ranked third.
Minshew could help Adams post bigger receiving yards numbers and a few more touchdowns for the Raiders.
Adams is now 31 years old but still plays at a high level, so age should not yet be a factor in his production.
Will new Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy make it a priority to get Adams the ball? Adams came on at the end of the 2023 season despite playing through injuries. He hopes to maintain that momentum as the Raiders look to return to the postseason.
Adams is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and adding a seventh Pro Bowl and a potential third First-Team All-Pro would do wonders in boosting his Hall of Fame resume.
Of course, Adams would prefer to win a Super Bowl, but Minshew helping him return to the Pro Bowl would not hurt.
