Can the Raiders' New Offense Break Through Against Bitter Rival?
While the Las Vegas Raiders dropped their sixth straight game after returning from their bye week, their offensive performance was unlike anything fans had seen all season under interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner.
Still unable to get the job done on the offensive side of the game, will the Raiders be able to break away from the Denver Broncos defense? According to Fox Sports, the Denver Broncos go into their matchup with the Raiders ranked third in defense, averaging 289.4 defensive yards.
A mixture of a top-performing defense in the Broncos and a team with 18 touchdowns through ten games may not be a combination the Raiders want to find themselves running into in Week 12. The Broncos rank seventh in passing defense, with 190.7 passing yards allowed on average.
The Raiders offense goes into Week 12 with offensive numbers ranking them 30th out of the 32 NFL teams. Alexander Mattison and Jakobi Meyers showed up for the offense last week, receiving most of the handoffs and passes unless your name is Brock Bowers.
The Raiders will be looking to get the ball to Bowers by any means necessary. Bowers is coming off his first 100+ receiving yard game against the Miami Dolphins and had the most receptions in a single game by a rookie tight end of all time.
If the Raiders want to compete with the highly ranked Broncos defense, they will look for Gardner Minshew to have another big game on passing the ball. Minshew had a completion rate of 69.7% against the Dolphins, threw for 282 passing yards, and even got the team two touchdown passes.
The Raiders may run into an issue when trying to run the ball against the Broncos. The Broncos, on average, allow 98.6 rushing yards per game and have only allowed six rushing touchdowns. The Raiders rushing offense ranks last in the league, averaging 75.2 yards per game, and have only collected seven rushing touchdowns.
The Raiders against Miami are coming off of a game where they were able to rack up a total of 328 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per play. Once again, it wasn't enough to get the job done, but if the team finds ways to capitalize on the Bronco's defensive errors while being efficient on defense themselves, their six-game skid may be coming to a close on Sunday.
