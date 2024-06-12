Christian Wilkins, Maxx Crosby Setting the Tone for Raiders Early
The Las Vegas Raiders have two of the best defensive linemen in the NFL: defensive end Maxx Crosby and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
The Raiders sought an interior defensive lineman to pair with Crosby to make their defensive line truly dangerous. With Crosby off the edge and Wilkins on the interior, offensive lines will stress facing the Raiders weekly.
Las Vegas began mandatory minicamp yesterday and wrapped up OTAs last week. So far, Crosby and Wilkins are leading the way, competing and expressing intensity, trying to inspire the rest of their teammates to match their energy level.
Wilkins sat down with JT the Brick, Raiders legend Eric Allen, and Your Boy Q during the "Raiders Media Day Live Roundtable" to talk about how he has emerged as a leader alongside Crosby.
“We definitely have been getting after it pretty good,” he said. “It’s just been a lot of fun, truly. There’s not a day you can’t bring it. I already tried to be like that, but it’s even more when those young guys are coming after you. It’s just that energy. So, you have to kind of lead the pack and let everybody know it gets chippy. We talk a little trash; it’s fun. It’s all good, fun competition, and it’s cool, and I embrace all of that. It just makes it a lot of fun to come to work.”
General Manager Tom Telesco said Wilkins was a perfect culture fit after a selective free agent process. He appears to have proven it thus far in his short time as a member of the Silver and Black.
It is difficult to match Crosby’s energy, as Crosby constantly reiterates he is one of the most intense players on the team. If anyone can come close, Wilkins, who is known for his fiery personality, has the best chance.
The defensive line is expected to be the strength of the Raiders in 2024. It was a strong part of their 2023 squad, but adding a superstar defensive tackle could take them to the next level.
If the Raiders want to return to the postseason this year, they will need players to match Wilkins and Crosby’s energy in practice and on game days.
You can watch the full Media Day stream here.
