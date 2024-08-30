Coach Antonio Pierce Has High Expectations for the Raiders' Linebackers
The Las Vegas Raiders’ defense has received lofty expectations this offseason. They are expected to have one of the best defenses in the National Football League this upcoming season. The expectations have come mainly because of the talent along the defensive line after the team added defensive lineman Christian Wilkins earlier this offseason.
However, before becoming the Raiders’ head coach, Antonio Pierce was a Super Bowl-winning linebacker and the Raiders’ linebackers coach. He has had an up-close and personal look at the growth of the team’s primary linebackers, Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo. Coach Pierce said that while the Raiders’ defensive line gets most of the attention,
Spillane is the brain of the Raiders’ defense.
"Yeah, I love linebackers, right? Love linebackers,” Pierce said. “The same thing, man. I thought last year big growth with those two guys, career year for both players, right? And they've got to take it up to another notch. At the end of the day, our defense runs through our linebackers. I know a lot of talk is about Maxx Crosby and our D-line, but listen, the brains of the operation is Robert Spillane, okay?”
Pierce noted that Deablo has grown tremendously since transitioning from defensive back to linebacker. After missing most of the 2022-23 season with injury, Deablo returned last season, playing in nearly all of the team’s games and becoming a vital part of the defense. Pierce said that although the defense has talent and veteran leadership at numerous positions, the Raiders’ linebackers are the leaders of the defense.
“And [Divine] Deablo, now in year four playing linebacker, looks like a linebacker, moves like a linebacker, talks like a linebacker, and he understands this is a big year for him,” Pierce said. “Everybody is expecting big things for him. But the good part about it is they don't have to do it by themselves. They've got a good front in front of them; the calls come in, [and] they can communicate. What I love to see by them two guys is just their ownership now. Like it's clear cut about who's running the show on our defense, and it's our linebackers."
