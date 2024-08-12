Coach Antonio Pierce Not Happy with What He Saw from Raiders' Run Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the upcoming season with more optimism surrounding their defense than in many seasons. The Raiders have often been led by their offense, with the defense being an afterthought. The opposite is true as the unit enters its third season under Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham.
The Raiders’ first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings had positives and negatives for the Silver and Black. While the offense showed signs of progress from a challenging yet productive training camp, and the defense registered an interception and looked faster than last season, the Raiders’ defense still disappointed Coach Antonio Pierce.
While Coach Pierce liked what he saw from the offense and the special teams unit, he was not as happy with the defensive side of the ball. The unit with high expectations showed signs of weakness in an area that should be a strength: its run defense. The run defense was expected to improve, especially after adding defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
“Defensively, the negative is the run game," Pierce said. "I mean, we harped on that all training camp. It hadn't shown up. And just gap integrity and things I talked about earlier need to show up. But I thought our secondary, Tre'von [Moehrig], Jack Jones, Marcus Epps, JB [Jakorian Bennett], all did a really good job in their reps."
Pierce went into further detail about his frustrations with the Raiders’ defense, a unit he has repeatedly said must carry the team this season, as the offense is a work in progress.
“It's just the ability to get off blocks. It’s different when you're in training camp and going against your own guys,” Pierce said. “You don't throw nobody on the ground. There's not a lot of violent sheds. But we need to get back to being heavy-handed, getting off blocks, second-level defenders – the linebackers, safety, and stars, just getting the right fits. Not falling back too soon. And then we just need to condense the space. There were too many open lanes where those running backs were coming down full speed down in the second level and even up to our safeties, and obviously created big plays."
