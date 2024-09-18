Coach Pierce, Raiders' Plan for the Offensive Line
The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the first two weeks of the regular season working through issues on their offensive line.
The Raiders have multiple new faces on the offensive line and are still working out the kinks of a new offense. The poor play by the offensive line has essentially cost the Raiders a 2-0 start on the season, as a better game on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers likely would have meant a Raiders win.
In Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, the Raiders changed the offensive line to find a cohesive combination of linemen. Pierce noted that although the Raiders started veteran offensive lineman Andrus Peat at left guard on Sunday, they switched to veteran offensive lineman Cody Whitehair in the second half.
"Yeah, just like I talked about [starting the game with Peat.] But we made the change back to Cody [Whitehair] in the second half,” Pierce said. “So, we are going to play the guys that give us the best chance to win. We thought early on in the game, Peat being a big, massive man against two very good interior D-linemen would be good, and as the game flow went on, we went back to Cody [Whitehair], and we played some really good football in the second half for our offense.”
Veteran left tackle Kolton Miller has been one of the best in the league at his position since being drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. However, Miller missed the entire offseason, working his way back to full strength to be ready for Week 1. The season's first two games have seen the Raiders’ offensive line struggle, allowing the most sacks in the NFL through the first two games.
Miller has uncharacteristically given up a couple of those sacks. Pierce noted that it would be difficult for any player to miss the entire offseason and be the best version of themselves during the first couple of weeks of the season.
"Yeah, I think it's tough,” Pierce said. “I don't care how many years you've been in the league. If you miss all of the offseason, minicamp, training camp, and then you come back in Week 1, and here you go. You got to knock off some rust, let's be honest. I think he's seeing that; he's doing that. He's a pro, he understands, he's one of our team leaders. We play well when our O-line and Kolton Miller are playing well.”
