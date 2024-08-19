'Concern' for Raiders' Zamir White Premature?
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White has high expectations being placed on him heading into the 2024 season, especially as he comes off an excellent four-game stretch to close out the 2023 campaign.
So far this preseason, White has had an interesting role in regards to his playing time.
Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus recently listed the "concern around" Zamir White as one of his "10 biggest reactions to NFL preseason Week 2."
Here's what he had to say about White:
"For the second straight game, White played deeper into the preseason than most would expect.
"In the first preseason game, White started and took all of the early-down work on the first drive. Alexander Mattison took the second drive, and White oddly played two snaps on the third drive. It was in the red zone, so it seemed plausible the goal was for him to play some snaps near the goal line. When he came back in the game, Aidan O’Connell, Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer and three offensive linemen had played their last snap.
"The Raiders did a similar rotation in this game [Cowboys]. White took the first two drives with Mattison as the passing-down back. Mattison played nine snaps on the third drive with Ameer Abdullah taking the other, making it seem like White’s game was over. Then, White came back for the fourth drive, again at a time when Mattison, Meyers and Mayer and three-fifths of the line were done playing.
"Throughout the second quarter, White shared time while Dylan Laube played a few snaps, typically in passing situations. Laube also took the two-minute drill snaps. Laube only played in the second half a week ago, so this was a big step up for him. White remained in the game when the second half started, as did most of the players who ended the second half.
"It is pretty unheard of for a starting running back to be playing in the second half of any preseason game, outside of rookies working their way up the depth chart. In the previous three seasons, the only running back to play in the second half of the second preseason game and finish as a top-50 fantasy running back was Devonta Freeman in 2021, and that was a preseason game with the New Orleans Saints before the later signed him after all of their running backs were injured.
"Considering how much White has played with backups, how much Mattison has played with starters, and Laube working his way up the depth chart, we might be in store for White being in more of a rotation than ideal. This could push him from a borderline fantasy starter to a backup in most fantasy leagues."
What needs to be remembered about Jahnke's analysis is that White isn't your typical starting NFL running back. He still has just four career starts under his belt and is entering his first season as an -- anticipated -- full-time starter. The Raiders may just be trying to give White a variety of situational play.
Sure, the plan could also be to have White and Mattison share reps this season, but that doesn't mean White's role will be any less valuable.
Bottom line, there's not enough there to speculate what the Raiders' intentions are for their third-year running back. Fans know -- and the team knows -- what White is capable of. He will be utilized.
