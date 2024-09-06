Concerns Over NFL Game in Brazil on Friday
The NFL has been going global for many years now. We have seen NFL games in England, Germany and Mexico. That will continue this season, starting Friday night when the Green Bay Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo.
It should be a great game, but there are concerns regarding the safety of players, fans, team personnel and more.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and The Spun's Matt Hladik discussed said concerns on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I get a text from a friend of mine, he plays for another team," Carpenter said. " ... He says, 'Are you hearing anything about them cancelling the game in Brazil? And bringing it back to America?' And I said nothing. ... He is talking about [how] there is a lot of concern among NFL players, especially after Ricky Pearsall gets shot in San Francisco. I did not know this, but evidently, they are telling players ... they are going to stay in their hotels. There are a lot of players saying, listen, if we are going to some place that is not safe, maybe we should not be going there to grow the game."
"We had a post up the other day that there was some calls, even just from fans or people publicly saying maybe it would be wiser to cancel the game and bring it back to America," Hladik said. "I think that like you said, the NFL has made it a point to grow the game and a point to expand its footprint overseas. They went to just playing games in London, to playing games in Germany and they had some games in Mexico City. Now they are going down to Brazil. To me, I think player safety should always be your number on concern. And you are also going to have some fans that make the trip from America to go to the game. ... You are thinking of NFL personnell first, but you got to consider that as well. I am assuming the game goes off as scheduled, at this point. But I do not blame any players or coaches or family members. Whoever for being a little concerned. And I do wonder if the NFL, even if they make it out of this safe and there is no problems, it does not change their mind or approach for playing in different locations going forward."
