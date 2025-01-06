Could Penn State's Drew Allar Be a QB Option for the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders ended their disappointing season with a disappointing home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Las Vegas opened and ended their season with losses to their AFC West foe, with the Chargers clearly being the better team in both matchups.
The Raiders undoubtedly need a quarterback, as they are in a division where every team has a legitimate quarterback except them. The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best quarterbacks of all time with Patrick Mahomes, the Chargers have quarterback Justin Herbert and the Denver Broncos have quarterback Bo Nix.
While Nix is not nearly as good as Mahomes and Herbert, he played better than any quarterback Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has had over the last two seasons. Pierce may be unable to fully speak his mind on the lack of weapons he was given to work with, but his frustration could be sensed after the Raiders' blowout loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
“I was working with 53 guys," Pierce said. "That's all I can say. Whatever 53 guys I got, I work with them. It is what it is. Nobody feels sorry for the hand you're dealt."
This offseason will likely be centered around the Raiders finding a quarterback one way or another, either through the NFL Draft or free agency. The Raiders could also decide to address the position both ways and give themselves multiple options at quarterback next season.
One player the Raiders could consider in the upcoming NFL Draft is Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. Although he recently stated he planned on returning to college, there is still time for Allar to change his mind, and an impressive showing in the College Football Playoffs could help propel him to the top of many QB draft boards in an overall weak draft class of quarterbacks.
While at Penn State, Allar has thrown for over 6,000 yards and 50 touchdowns while throwing less than 10 interceptions. His comletion percentage has improved nearly 10 percent from last season and he has also displayed some mobility, rushing for over 500 yards.
After yet another disappointing season, and a general manager who has shown he prefers to draft the best player available, all options are on the table for the Raiders.
