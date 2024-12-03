Could Raiders Hated Rivals be Saved by Unique Playmaker?
Going into the 2024 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs looked as dangerous as ever.
They signed Marquise Brown in free agency, drafted Xavier Worthy and were preparing for a sophomore campaign from Rashee Rice.
Of course, things have not gone according to plan for the Chiefs.
Brown suffered a major collarbone injury during Kansas City's first preseason game, knocking him out indefinitely. Rice then tore his ACL in late September.
That left the Chiefs with Worthy and not a whole lot else at the wide receiver position. They added DeAndre Hopkins at the trade deadline, but Hopkins is about five or six years past his prime.
But it appears Kansas City is about to get a major reinforcement, as Brown—who underwent surgery a few months ago—is getting healthy and is actually on track to return over the next couple of weeks.
This is a major development for a Chiefs offense that is absolutely starving for a big-play threat, and that is exactly what Brown provides.
But can Kansas City expect Brown to rescue the team after having not played for the first three months of the regular season?
I know the Chiefs are a classic case of plug and play, but expecting Brown to immediately step in and have a massive impact may be a bit short-sighted.
I mean, it certainly could happen. Brown is very talented and has a 1,000-yard campaign under his belt from his Baltimore Ravens days.
That being said, NFL playbooks are difficult to learn, and Patrick Mahomes has very limited chemistry—if any at all—with Brown.
At this point, Kansas City should and will be willing to try anything. The Chiefs' offense has sputtered all year long, and that was on full display when they struggled to put up points against the Las Vegas Raiders last Friday.
Whether or not Brown is the answer remains to be seen. He is certainly a speed demon, but his inconsistency throughout his NFL career is well documented.
His 1,000-yard season was all the way back in 2021, and over the last two years, he totaled 709 and 574 yards, respectively.
We'll see if Brown can be the savior that Kansas City so desperately needs.
