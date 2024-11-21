Raiders' Fierce Rival Slammed With Ominous Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs began the season 9-0, but they never really felt that dominant throughout their run. Then, they lost to the Buffalo Bills this past weekend, and eyebrows were raised.
Were the Chiefs really getting by on smoke and mirrors all season? After all, seven of their nine wins came within one score, and they eclipsed the 30-point just once. It also took them overtime to do that in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The loss to the Bills definitely exposed some major issues for Kansas City, and Peter Schrager of NFL Network thinks that the Chiefs' mystique may be fading.
As a matter of fact, he went as far to say that he might pick Buffalo over Kansas City if the two teams were to meet again in January.
"I might be," Schrager said when asked if he would take the Bills over the Chiefs. "There's been no oomph from the Chiefs. "They've gotten very fortunate and they've put themselves in positions to win, but like, you're not going to win by blocked field goals from 30 yards out every single week."
Schrager was referencing Kansas City's Week 10 victory over the Denver Broncos, when the Chiefs preserved a 16-14 victory by blocking a 35-yard field goal in the final seconds.
He added that while Buffalo has beaten the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs in the regular season before (four times, to be exact), this one felt "different" due to how much better the Bills looked, especially in terms of weaponry.
Of course, we won't know for sure if Buffalo is truly prepared to beat Kansas City until the playoffs. Remember: the Chiefs have beaten the Bills in the playoffs three straight times, including last winter in Buffalo.
But there is no question that Kansas City does not seem as dominant as its record may indicate, and its aura of invincibility was definitely tarnished last Sunday.
Here's the thing, though: we have to keep in mind that the Chiefs looked cooked last year when they went 3-5 during a midseason stretch, capped by a Christmas night loss to none other than the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.
This Bills game marked Kansas City's first loss since then.
So until someone knocks the Chiefs off their throne in the postseason, the Super Bowl is theirs to lose. Buffalo—or another team—might just be ready to do it this time.
