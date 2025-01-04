Could Raiders Lose Star Linebackers in Free Agency?
The Las Vegas Raiders will go into free agency with a lot of positions to address. Though the Raiders have not had the best season collectively, Las Vegas has provided some stars on their defense, especially from the linebacker position. The Raiders will have to make a decision on if they want to rekindle another contract with one of their star linebackers, but could they bring back both?
Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo are set to hit free agency at seasons end. The two linebackers have provided a lot of production for Las Vegas this season and make good cases going into contract negotations in the offseason. Question is, will Las Vegas be calling both of their phones or just one?
Spillane leads the Raiders in total and solo tackles on the season, as his second season dawning the black and silver has been remarkable going into a contract year. Spillane has 142 total tackles on the season and 85 solo tackles.
Spillane's production for the Raiders has been nothing less of extension worthy, as he ranks sixth among other defenders in solo tackles. His six years of experience on defense could add a well needed depth to the rebuild of the Raiders, especially since he has flourished as a Raider.
Deablo is also set to become a free agent at seasons end and would make a great fit for return to Las Vegas in 2025. Deablo has decreased his production from his 2023-24 campaign, but has dealt with injuries this past season, limiting him to 13 games played going into Week 18.
For the season, Deablo has recorded 56 tackles and 33 solo tackles. Over his four seasons with the Raiders organization, Deablo has played in 53 games, racking up 281 total tackles, 164 solo tackles, 14.5 stuffs, and six passes defended.
While Spillane's production over the last two seasons in Las Vegas will warrant a predicted raise, Deablo is also an option for the front office to bargain with, given he's been with the squad since his first day.
Looking at the numbers, it would be a massive loss if the Raiders lost both of them, and if they cannot get one back, the Raiders rebuild from a defense standpoint could take a giant step backwards in their rebuild process, unless addressed in the draft.
