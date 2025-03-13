Cowboys Icon Aikman Defends Tom Brady
Future Hall of Famer Tom Brady is in his first offseason as the Raiders minority owner and last year was his first year as an NFL broadcaster for FOX.
Brady is considered by many to be the greatest player in National Football League history. Now Brady will try to be the best minority owner for the Silver and Black.
Brady has had an instant impact this offseason for the Raiders. Owner Mark Davis and Brady brought in new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.
Carroll is a proven winner in any team he has coached. And Spytek is one of the best up-and-coming general managers in the NFL. Spytek was also Brady's teammate from their days at the University of Michigan.
The whole league has felt the Brady effect this offseason and some have been critical of how Brady was and will continue to be allowed to be both a minority owner and a broadcaster.
Cowboys legend and broadcaster Troy Aikan spoke about Brady having the ability to do both roles and he sees no problem with it.
"I find it interesting that he has been restricted from going into club facilities all season," said Aikman. "Now he has full access. I do not know what the logic is in that. But there was a time, years ago, when I was involved with a group that made a run at an NFL team. I reached out to my boss, Eric Shanks at FOX at the time, and asked him, "Hey, I would like to do this and be part of this ownership group, but I am not going to move to that city. I am not going to be active day to day, and I want to continue to broadcast. Is that going to be a problem?" Immediately, he said, "Absolutely not."
"What Shanks told me then the only real problem would be if that team were to make it to the Super Bowl and we were calling the Super Bowl. But beyond that is there a big conflict? I do not think there is. But let us take this hiring cycle, for instance. All these general managers, they should know these various coaches, but when you are an analyst, you get a chance to interact and see these coaches a little bit more. Tom, knowing him, did his homework and had a better idea of what the Raiders should be looking for."
