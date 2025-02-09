Troy Aikman Speaks on Tom Brady's Raiders Ownership, Broadcast Role
Future Hall of Famer Tom Brady is in his first offseason as the Raiders minority owner and being an NFL broadcaster for FOX. Brady is considered by many as the greatest player in National Football League history. Now Brady will try to be the best minority owner for the Silver and Black.
Brady has had an instant impact this offseason for the Raiders. Owner Mark Davis and Brady brought in new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. Carroll is a proven winner in any team he has coached. And Spytek is one of the best up-and-coming general managers in the NFL. Spytek was also Brady's teammate from their days at the University of Michigan.
Before Brady turns his full attention to the offseason he has one more thing to do this season. Brady has one more game to broadcast before he goes and makes more moves with Davis and the Raiders. Brady will be on the call for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Many around the NFL have not been happy with the fact that Brady can call games each week and be a minority owner, make critical decisions for the Raiders and have an inside edge on coaches he could have hired before the Silver and Black went with Carroll as their new head coach.
Former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman backed up Brady in his roles as broadcaster and minority owner and sees no problem with it.
"I do not know exactly what the criticisms are," said Aikman on The Ryen Russillo Podcast. "I know what the league has done as fad as the Brady rules and what he has been able to do and what he is not able to do. I find it interesting that he had been restricted to going into club facilities all season, and now the biggest game of the year, all of that was taken away."
"Is there a big conflict? I do not think so. I do not think there is, but I think let us just take this hiring cycle for instance. All these general managers should already know these various coaches. But when you are an analyst, you get a chance to interact and see these coaches a little bit more."
