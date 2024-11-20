Davante Adams Already Losing His Mind With New Team
The Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams had a tumultuous end to their relationship. As our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant reported, the issues ran very, very deep.
It was also very toxic.
“Tae is like that one person in the relationship who wants it over but also wants to paint the picture of being the victim. So they continue to act bad for the other to move on, so they can get the sympathy," a source told the writers.
Adams got he wanted -- to be reunited with former Green Bay Packers teammate, quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That also meant going to a struggling New York Jets team. The team fell to 3-8 with a recent 28-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. In the loss, a newly released video showed blossoming frustration between Adams and his quarterback.
Adams can be seen stomping his feet in frustration. This goes with what has been an abysmal week for the Jets in general, as Brigid Kennedy wrote.
"It's a tough week to be anyone on the New York Jets, really, but it's a particularly tough week to be general manager Joe Douglas, who was recently let go amid the team's 3-8 start, and Aaron Rodgers, who reports now suggest owner Woody Johnson wanted benched just four games into the year," she wrote. "Given all of the hullabaloo at Jets HQ, it's possible 40-year-old Rodgers might hang up his helmet at the end of the season ... or, at the very least, find a new team onto which he can recruit all of his friends. But of course, no friend might that decision frustrate more than Jets receiver Davante Adams, who notably moved from Las Vegas to New York mid-season to be reunited with Rodgers, specifically. Now, a new video from the team's 28-27 loss against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday offers a glimpse into what could be Adam's impending frustration with both his crumbling new team and even his former Packers QB."
Adams left a rough situation for one that might be even worse, considering the turmoil and all of the midseason cleaning house that is occurring.
What is particularly ironic is the fact that the alleged reason he left the Raiders is now the cause of his frustrations with his new team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.