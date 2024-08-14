Davante Adams on Raiders' Offense in First Half vs. Vikings: 'They Had Me Hyped'
The Las Vegas Raiders' starting offense came to play in their first preseason game on Saturday.
The unit was able to put up 14 points while kicker Daniel Carlson added two field goals. Both quarterbacks -- Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II -- made a case for their right to be the starter while distributing the ball to several receiving options.
For the most part, the entire -- current -- starting lineup was out there, but Las Vegas was missing its top offensive player in wide receiver Davante Adams, who was watching from home as he awaited the birth of his child.
Adams told reporters on Tuesday that he was "impressed" by the offense's first-half production.
"They had me hyped, man," Adams said. "It was only the second time that I've been on a team and got to watch the game from home. So, watching that first drive, seeing the explosive plays, Kob [Jakobi Meyers] starting it off, running some good routes, Aidan going in there and doing his thing and finding a good rhythm early with the QB battle and all of that stuff. That stuff can weigh on your mind sometimes, and it can go one way or the other. So, for him to start off like that, I know it did a lot for his confidence.
"The flow of the team, obviously, there was some really clear, nice plays, and then there was some ones like the one where Jakobi went to the top of his route and had to kind of throw the guy off him, come back to the ball, and Aidan threw it before he even turned. Like those are the type of plays that I really get fired up about. And these dudes are in the game and I'm texting in group chats just in case they look at it at halftime or after the game. But just letting them know that I'm fired up watching them and can't wait to get back with them."
We likely won't see Adams for the Raiders' next two preseason games, but he will surely be ready to join the offense come Week 1.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.