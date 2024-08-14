Raiders WR Davante Adams Prefers Not to Play During This Preseason
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the first preseason game, missing two of their most critical offensive players, offensive tackle Kolton Miller and All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. While Miller was dealing with a health issue, Adams had been away from the team for the birth of his son.
Adams is arguably the best wide receiver in the National Football League and is playing in an offense led by Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy. Adams and Getsy worked together while both were with the Green Bay Packers. The two were a part of some of the league’s most explosive offenses while in Green Bay.
Adams’ overall dependability and his familiarity with Getsy’s offense lessens the importance of Adams playing in a meaningless preseason game. However, the fact that he missed much of training camp heightens the need for him and the Raiders’ quarterbacks to get practice time in with each other before the season starts.
During training camp, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce noted that every healthy Raiders player would play during the preseason. Still, Adams says, if it is up to him, he would prefer not to play in the preseason, as the risks greatly outweigh the rewards.
“I’m sure we’ll have some sort of conversation, but I don’t think I’ve played in a preseason game since ‘16,” Adams said. “We practice the right way, and we go about it and get on the same page as the quarterbacks. Obviously, a few reps could help, but just based off of the risk, it's not on my mind as something I’m looking forward to. I look forward to the games to watch the guys go at it and watch the team get better. If I’m choosing, I’m not playing.”
While Adams has earned the right to feel confident even while missing time from the team, it will be interesting to see if the veteran receiver plays in any of the team’s remaining preseason games, as he has made it clear that he would prefer not to. It is undoubtedly an issue he and Coach Pierce will discuss over the next few days leading up to the team’s preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.