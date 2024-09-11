Davante Adams: Raiders' Offense Needs to Have Next-Play Mentality
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense struggled on Sunday and failed to put up more than 10 points in the team's Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
It was the same problem the Raiders had last season, and they showed it again to kick off the 2024 NFL season.
Raider Nation was not happy about it. Fans have talked about their frustrations with this offense and not having the ability to put up more points. The frustrations were heard in Sunday's loss.
In a packed SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Raider Nation showed up and showed out. It was a Raider crowd. The frustration came out in the fourth quarter when the Raiders had a fourth-and -1 play in the opponents' territory and decided to punt the ball away.
The Raider faithful in attendance clearly voiced their disapproval.
Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams was shown on the sidelines with a frustrated look as well in Sunday's loss. We have seen and heard Adams' frustration with the Raiders offense. Especially because of the amount of weapons they have on that side of the ball.
"We just have to be cleaner," Adams told reporters after Sunday's game. " I think there is a lot to learn from today. But the one that you don't even need to see the tape is obviously taking care of the football. So, we got to be on that. My job is to run routes and do what is called. I don't really want to get into that [fourth-down decision]. I mean, it's one game. I don't think we got to empty the tank. But we did some good things. Some good stuff to feel OK about. But when you talk about the potential of what it could be, we definitely did not maximize it. But we got a lot of football left. Got to move on. Next-play mentality. There is really nothing we can do about it. I mean, I think if we come out and take care of a few things better, we definitely win the game, but we did not. So now we got to move on to Baltimore."
