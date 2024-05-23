Davante Adams, Two Former Raiders Top Players Over 30
The Las Vegas Raiders can lay claim to some of the best players the league has seen over the past 10 years. Past or present, the Silver and Black knows talent.
In a recent list from Pro Football Focus naming the 30 best players over the age of 30 years old, the Raiders had direct ties to three players on the list, including standout wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams, 31, was ranked ninth on the list, and the second wide receiver behind Miami's Tyreek Hill. Hill was No. 2 overall on the list, behind San Fransisco's Trenton Williams.
PFF critiqued the Raiders' quarterback situation in their explanation on Adams.
"A down year for Adams in 2023 was no fault of his own, as the quarterback situation in Las Vegas took a turn for the worse," PFF wrote. "After five straight years of earning PFF receiving grades north of 87.5, Adams posted an 80.0 in 2023. Unfortunately for him, his quarterback room isn’t much better in 2024."
Adams was second in targets last season with 171, and he had 103 receptions for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns.
Adams could have a better season than 2023 with a new offensive coordinator, two starting-level quarterbacks on the roster and a better offense around him.
Also on the list were former Raiders edge rusher Khalil Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Mack, 33, who is now a Los Angeles Charger, was No. 12 on the list.
"Mack’s play in 2021 and 2022 indicated some decline as he aged north of 30 with grades in the low 70.0s, but in 2023, he showed he could still be a dominant edge defender (91.8 PFF grade)," PFF wrote. "With a pass-rush win rate of 18.2 percent, Mack produced 18 sacks."
During his time with the Raiders, Mack was one of the premier defensive players in the league. He was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 after a dominant season -- an elite 92.3 PFF grade and 11 sacks with the highest pass-rush grade of his career, 91.7. Mack had two first-team All-Pro selections while he donned the Silver and Black.
Former Raiders wide receiver and former first-round pick Amari Cooper was No. 29 on the list. Cooper won't be 30 years old until June. He now plays for the Cleveland Browns.
"Cooper isn’t the type to dominate game after game, despite a 265-yard performance in Week 16 in 2023, but will consistently get open and churn out yards and first downs," PFF wrote. "His 84.3 two-year PFF grade shows he still plays at a consistently high level."
Cooper was the fourth overall pick in 2015 for the Raiders. He wore the Silver and Black for two full seasons and part of 2018 until he was traded to Dallas. Cooper had two seasons over 1,000 yards receiving when he was with the Raiders.
Dallas traded Cooper to the Browns in 2022.
