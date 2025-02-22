Deion Sanders Has Simple Messages for Raiders' Draft Target Son
Going through the draft process can be difficult and overwhelming for many prospects.
It can be especially overwhelming for a player like Colorado quarterback and Las Vegas Raiders target Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. The latter has dominated the spotlight since beginning his football career, and this has continued during his time as a head coach.
Sanders made a name for himself on the field for his calm demeanor and ability to navigate muddy pockets, delivering accurate throws with excellent placement. He will undoubtedly be one of the most notable players under a microscope throughout the 2025 NFL Draft process.
While Deion has boasted that his son is a great football player, as he goes through the next few months, he hopes Shedeur just has fun.
He talked to SiriusXM NFL Radio and offered a message for his son.
“I told him, ‘Don’t believe nothing they say,’” he said. “People are going to criticize you so you can fall to them. So, don’t believe none of that. It’s just positioning right now. He’s speaking to the guys who make the moves, so he’s not listening to the media. He’s speaking to head coaches, GMs, and all that other first. First three teams, pretty much, because that’s where we think he’s going to end, somewhere in there. My advice to him is just embrace the moment. But he’s so poised and polished. He gets it, man. Shedeur, he’s been riding with me for a long time, so he really gets it.”
If Sanders slips past the first three teams and then slips two more spots, the Raiders would land a mature quarterback who can elevate the offense’s floor. His accuracy and precision passing would be a welcome sight for Raider Nation.
Sanders completed 74 percent of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions en route to winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
It seems unlikely Sanders will fall to the Raiders at this point, but anything can happen in the next two weeks. Las Vegas would have its first long-term quarterback in many years.
But as long as he enjoys himself throughout the process, Dad will be happy.
