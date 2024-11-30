Despite Loss, Outcome Benefits Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders fall to 2-10 after a heartbreaking 19-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road, their eighth straight loss.
It was a controversial ending. Aidan O’Connell fumbled the ball, and an illegal shift penalty killed the Raiders’ chances of a comeback.
However, the result of the game cannot be blamed on officiating, as Coach Antonio Pierce’s team had plenty of opportunities to take control of the game and did not. Daniel Carlson missed three kicks, and Ameer Abdullah was stuffed in Chiefs territory in the third quarter.
The Raiders currently hold the No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, just behind the New York Giants, who have the same record.
Despite yet another loss and a game that could have gone the Raiders’ way, Raider Nation can take some solace in knowing the team will have a top pick and lots of cap space heading into the offseason.
The team has dealt with lots of losing this year and will now have a losing record for the third consecutive season. It has been frustrating for the Silver and Black, but with General Manager Tom Telesco leading the way, the team could be back on the upswing as early as next season.
As far as this game goes, the Raiders played as hard as they could and came up just short against their bitter rivals, who also happen to be the back-to-back Super Bowl champions. Despite a talent gap, Las Vegas did not look like they were the worse team in this game.
Remaining competitive but improving their draft stock in a lost season was arguably the best possible outcome for the Raiders.
While many are beginning to doubt Pierce’s ability to lead this team to where it wants to be, it is not worth expecting him to be fired. Pierce will be back to coach this team in 2025, and he could still get players to rally around his vision.
Some young pieces on this Raiders team have fans excited about the future. Brock Bowers looks to be on his way to becoming the best tight end in the NFL. The team has a top draft pick that they hope is a quarterback who will get him the ball more consistently.
Things could improve soon for the Silver and Black. The offseason will be an interesting time for this franchise, and it could determine the success of the next couple of seasons.
